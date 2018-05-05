Glennie, Kohler vie for county planning seat

Although the agenda for the Board of Supervisors May 7 meeting had not been posted by press time, it was widely known that the session would include several nominations to the Planning Commission, including one from Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and the other from Piedmont district Supervisor Christine Smith.

Jackson district planner Raymond Brown has decided not to seek another term, which will end this month. Frazier therefore will have the opportunity to nominate his preferred candidate. At this time, two Jackson district residents have applied for the position — Page Glennie and Rick Kohler.

Glennie, who regularly attends county government meetings and often videotapes them for the public, has been outspoken in the past about how the county is run by the BOS, county officials and boards, including the Planning Commission. Kohler is a realtor and long-time Rappahannock resident who is president of the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection.

In an unusual bit of timing, this will be Smith’s second opportunity this year to nominate a planner. At the March meeting, she nominated long-time resident Tom Junk to serve out the remaining months of former Planning Commission chair Gary Settle’s position. Settle resigned in January after being named Superintendent of the Virginia State Police.

BOS opposition to Junk’s nomination resulted in protests by Smith and Frazier. Traditionally, a supervisor’s choice for the Planning Commission is accepted without opposition, but Junk’s nomination was voted down.

Hampton supervisor John Lesinski then nominated former Piedmont Supervisor Mike Biniek, who was unseated by Smith in last November’s election. Biniek’s nomination was approved by a three to two vote of the supervisors.

Biniek’s term ends at the end of this month, giving Smith her second chance at a nominee of her choice. It is unknown whether Biniek wishes to be considered again.

According to County Administrator Garrey Curry, the nominations will be taken up in the afternoon session of Monday’s meeting.