Spectacular Plant Sale

The 17th Annual Rappahannock Spring Plant sale at Waterpenny Farm had yet to open its gates on a bright and beautiful Saturday morning and already anxious buyers lined up to select from a wide assortment of herbs, ferns, flowers, vegetables, shrubs, trees and more produced by local growers: Waterpenny, Blue Ridge Botanicals, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Eastwoods Nursery, Morningside Farm & Nursery, Rappahannock Nature Camp, and the Rappahannock County High School Farm to Table Program.

By John McCaslin
Ted “Green Thumb” Goshorn proudly shows off his selections to an amused Betsy Dietel.
By John McCaslin
Waterpenny farmer Rachel Bynum (center) greets former Louisiana Senator J. Bennett Johnston Jr., and his wife Mary, who picked out budding plants for their log home up Old Hollow.
