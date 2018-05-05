Spectacular Plant Sale

The 17th Annual Rappahannock Spring Plant sale at Waterpenny Farm had yet to open its gates on a bright and beautiful Saturday morning and already anxious buyers lined up to select from a wide assortment of herbs, ferns, flowers, vegetables, shrubs, trees and more produced by local growers: Waterpenny, Blue Ridge Botanicals, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Eastwoods Nursery, Morningside Farm & Nursery, Rappahannock Nature Camp, and the Rappahannock County High School Farm to Table Program.

By John McCaslin