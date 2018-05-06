All it was quacked up to be — and more!

Saturday’s 1st Annual Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River — from one scenic reach of Sperryville to the other — was just ducky. Festive onlookers, many all ducked out for the event, lined grassy banks and bridges along the course to cheer on 250 individually numbered ducks racing down the river’s rapids to raise money for Sperryville’s beautification.

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin

By John McCaslin

By Ray Boc

Duck No. 38 was the fastest of them all, completed the grueling course in 29 minutes. Said organizer Kerry Sutten of Before & After: “The river was running fast, the sun was shining bright, and the kids were climbing trees to spot the ducks to the finish line. It was all perfect.”