All it was quacked up to be — and more!

Saturday’s 1st Annual Great Rubber Duck Race Down the Mighty Thornton River — from one scenic reach of Sperryville to the other — was just ducky. Festive onlookers, many all ducked out for the event, lined grassy banks and bridges along the course to cheer on 250 individually numbered ducks racing down the river’s rapids to raise money for Sperryville’s beautification.

By John McCaslin
Happy Camper Equipment Co. owner Robert Archer is seen here officially starting the race by dumping the ducks off the Main Street Bridge.
By John McCaslin
Jess Sutten, with newborn son Atlas, and husband James Watson; further downstream
By John McCaslin
Crowds cheer on the 250 yellow ducks as they make their way beneath the Sperryville footbridge.
By John McCaslin
By Ray Boc
A wide-eyed Duck No. 54 appears a bit apprehensive sliding down the river’s treacherous rapids towards the finish line.

Duck No. 38 was the fastest of them all, completed the grueling course in 29 minutes. Said organizer Kerry Sutten of Before & After: “The river was running fast, the sun was shining bright, and the kids were climbing trees to spot the ducks to the finish line. It was all perfect.”

Staff/Contributed
