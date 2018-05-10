Beekeeping it in the family

With the weather warming, nine-year-old Sarah Johnson and her dad, Tom, who live in Woodville, have been busy tending to their honey bees and hives. “Looking pretty good,” Tom says at first glance into the supers. “We should have a fair amount of honey.” Last year, the Johnsons collected an impressive 400 pounds of honey.
