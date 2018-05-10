Courthouse Row for May 10

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 1-4
Hampton
David W. Neslen, personal representative of the last will and testament of Janet W. Neslen to David W. Neslen, 5.5853 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, special warranty, tax map 5-4-18
Building Permits
Premier Family Group, Chester Gap, electric rehook, no cost
Charles and Deanna Akre, Washington, accessory building, $50,000
Bill Cole, Jeffersonton, demolition of dwelling, $5,000
Maria Goebert, Amissville, deck, $20,000
Nevada Estes, dwelling, $268,458
Tom Moloney, Sperryville, electric service, $800
Marriages
Megan Noelle Early, 25, from Rixeyville and Lance Christian Walters, 26, from Bealeton
Evert William Sowards, 75, Grant Thomas Griffith, 80, both from Woodville
David Joshua Higgins, 42, Crystall Danine Seem, 38, both from Washington
