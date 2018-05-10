Courthouse Row for May 10

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 1-4

Hampton

David W. Neslen, personal representative of the last will and testament of Janet W. Neslen to David W. Neslen, 5.5853 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, special warranty, tax map 5-4-18

Building Permits

Premier Family Group, Chester Gap, electric rehook, no cost

Charles and Deanna Akre, Washington, accessory building, $50,000

Bill Cole, Jeffersonton, demolition of dwelling, $5,000

Maria Goebert, Amissville, deck, $20,000

Nevada Estes, dwelling, $268,458

Tom Moloney, Sperryville, electric service, $800

Marriages

Megan Noelle Early, 25, from Rixeyville and Lance Christian Walters, 26, from Bealeton

Evert William Sowards, 75, Grant Thomas Griffith, 80, both from Woodville

David Joshua Higgins, 42, Crystall Danine Seem, 38, both from Washington