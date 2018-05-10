Fire and rescue calls for May 10

May 10, 2018

Tuesday, May 1

1:14 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, medical alarm, companies 1 and 4

1:27 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, structure fire, companies 4 and 9

3:10 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

3:54 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7

10:18 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, companies 3 and 4

Wednesday, May 2

3:57 a.m. — Walnut Branch Lane, Huntly, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9

10:55 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9

11:06 a.m. — Sperryville, Boston, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7

3:08 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, smoke in area, company 1

7:39 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Thursday, May 3

9:40 a.m. — Antique Lane, Sperryville, severe bleeding, companies 1, 4 and 7

11:29 a.m. — Kidwell Lane, Boston, unconscious, companies 1, 5 and 7

1:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

2:44 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 2

Friday, May 4

11:38 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

2:44 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, 1, 5 and 7

4:11 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

8:40 p.m. — Ashby Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2 and 7

9:19 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7

Saturday, May 5

12:07 a.m. — Fogg Mountain Lane, Flint Hill, wires down, companies 1, 3 and 4

7:33 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 4

10:04 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

12:51 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 5

4:54 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

Sunday, May 6

2:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, seizure, company 3

4:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, fuel spill, companies 1 and 2

Monday, May 7

7:49 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 3, 5 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

