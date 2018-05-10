Fire and rescue calls for May 10

Tuesday, May 1
1:14 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, medical alarm, companies 1 and 4
1:27 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, structure fire, companies 4 and 9
3:10 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
3:54 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
10:18 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, companies 3 and 4
Wednesday, May 2
3:57 a.m. — Walnut Branch Lane, Huntly, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9
10:55 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9
11:06 a.m. — Sperryville, Boston, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7
3:08 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, smoke in area, company 1
7:39 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Thursday, May 3
9:40 a.m. — Antique Lane, Sperryville, severe bleeding, companies 1, 4 and 7
11:29 a.m. — Kidwell Lane, Boston, unconscious, companies 1, 5 and 7
1:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
2:44 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 2
Friday, May 4
11:38 a.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
2:44 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, 1, 5 and 7
4:11 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4
8:40 p.m. — Ashby Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2 and 7
9:19 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 4 and 7
Saturday, May 5
12:07 a.m. — Fogg Mountain Lane, Flint Hill, wires down, companies 1, 3 and 4
7:33 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, seizure, companies 1, 3 and 4
10:04 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
12:51 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 5
4:54 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Sunday, May 6
2:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, seizure, company 3
4:37 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:22 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, fuel spill, companies 1 and 2
Monday, May 7
7:49 a.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 3, 5 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment