Meetings and Notices for May 10

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, May 10, at the Town Hall at 485 Gay Street.

Board of Zoning Appeals meeting continues from April 25 to today, Thursday, May 10 at 4 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library. Agenda includes discussion of suggestions for modifications and additions to the Zoning Ordinance relating to its definitions and regulations for the use categories of bed and breakfasts, tourist homes, airbnbs, and boarding houses.

The Town of Washington is looking for letters of interest from Town residents interested in being appointed to the Town’s Architectural Review Board. Letters must be received by close of business Monday, May 14, at Town Hall to be considered for appointment at the May 14 Town Council meeting.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council meets on Monday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include a public hearing on the FY 2018-2019 Budget. The Council will also hold a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on an ordinance to address P to P (Nee Air BnB’s). Council will also consider possible expenditures, and also manners of support, to promote Town interests in connection with planned Innstock celebration, consideration of a possible ARB appointment, and a November Election update.

Bike More Drive Less! Bike to Work Day is celebrated through May 25. Visit on online to answer a short survey and register to win a Custom Dutch Bicycle www.RRCommute.org

Hearthstone School Summer Camp (ages 3-12) will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23-27 and again July 30-August 3 at the school. This camp includes storytelling, watercolor painting, beeswax sculpture, candlemaking, rhythmic movement and dance, felting, basketry, beadwork, paper making, drumming, baking, art from nature, nature walks, and plant dyeing of costumes. View full details and registration forms for upcoming camps at http://www.hearthstoneschool.org/camps.htm . Or call 540-987-9212 with questions. For scholarships and the Counselor-In-Training Program info email/call: artsandcraftscamp@yahoo.com, 540-987-8670 (Janet Kerig) or 540-675-1940 (Kitty Keyser).

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is currently seeking contestants: Queen (ages 14-20), Junior Miss (ages 8-13), and Little Miss (ages 3-7) for the carnival to be held June 27-30. For tickets and information, contact Sandi at (540) 937-4218. Parade will be Thursday, June 28. Entries: contact J.B. at 540-937-4218.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites all to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled for June and July. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn at 2 p.m. For more information call 540-675-3616: Orchard schedule: June 13, The Farm at Sunnyside, 27 Sweetwater Lane, Washington; July 25, Graves Mountain Farm, Jimmy Graves, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The next meeting will be on June 6. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Attention Rappahannock County High School classmates! Plans are underway for an “all class” reunion to be held on June 23 at the Flint Hill Fire Hall starting at noon. Please bring a covered dish to share. A head count is needed, so please email if planning to attend: Jean Lillard, lillardjean@gmail.com , or call 540-675-3670.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If you have concerns about a school aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Based in Amissville, Piedmont Softball Association (PSA) offers fastpitch softball for all girls ages 5 through 18 years old (born anytime in the years 1999-2011). Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Experienced players — as well as beginners — are welcome. Teams play games in Amissville and beyond. Tournament play is also offered. Details at www.piedmontsoftball.net

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com .

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net .

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks ( themonksoftibhirine.net ). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com .

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event on May 19.