School news for May 10

Honoring the Honor Society at RCHS

The National Honor Society Spring Induction Ceremony took place in front of the Rappahannock County High School student body, staff and parents.

By Holly Jenkins

Editor’s note: It’s worth pointing out that at the start of this school year Madison Stevens requested and received an internship with the Rappahannock News. All of us at the newspaper wish her continued success as she prepares to launch her college education.

Governor’s Schools

Two RCHS students were selected to participate in Summer Residential Governor’s Schools (SRGS). The two students will participate in a challenging, month-long, residential program in their chosen academic field.

The Commonwealth of Virginia offers the programs to highly motivated rising eleventh and twelfth graders in the Visual and Performing Arts, Humanities, Math/Science/Tech, Agriculture, Life Science/Medicine, and Mentorships in Engineering and Life Sciences.

Both Sophia Hernandez and Heather Smith will be attending classes at Radford University between June 24 and July 21 as rising eleventh graders..

Acceptance into both programs involved completion of an application, essay writing and finding teachers to write recommendations along with an adjudication before the state judges for the vocal music program. Sophia Hernandez will be attending vocal practicums, chamber choir and classes involving music on stage.

The humanities courses Heather Smith will take part in are designed to help students explore pieces of history, literature, philosophy, anthropology, political science, economics, sociology, psychology, and media. The students will have choices about the current topics they explore in the morning classes and afternoon seminars.

Latin high marks

Congratulations to the following RCHS students for their high marks and awards on the National Latin Exam and National Classical Etymology Exam.

Kammie Brown, Silver Maxima Cum Laude, National Latin Exam; Katelyn Compton, Cum Laude, National Latin Exam; Kayla Compton, Gold Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Daniel Dalle Lucca, Gold Summa Cum Laude, National Latin Exam, Gold Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Gus Garcia, Bronze Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Sophia Hernandez, Magna Cum Laude, National Latin Exam; Evan Jenkins, Bronze Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Ninon Kirchman, Silver Maxima Cum Laude, National Latin Exam, Silver Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Drake Lynn, Bronze Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Ryan Raiford, Cum Laude, National Latin Exam; Ravyn Owens, Gold Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam; Jordan Welch, Bronze Medal, National Classical Etymology Exam.

The National Latin Exam is a competitive test taken by 150,000 Latin students across the country, as well as some foreign and college students. The test is 40 questions of trivia across the fields of grammar, mythology, culture, geography, mottoes, and reading ability. This is RCHS’ 10th year of offering the exam. National Classical Etymology Exam is taken by 4,700 students across the country. It measures students’ ability to discern word roots from Greek and Latin, with an emphasis on SAT words.