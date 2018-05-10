Washington column for May 10

Welcome back

By Jan Clatterbuck

For some reason or another, Union Bank & Trust in Washington has a way of drawing some people back home again.

Hey, it’s good to be back home again

Sometimes Union Bank & Trust feels like a long lost friend

Yes, ‘n, hey it’s good to be back home again.

The community would like to welcome Toby Waterbury back to Union Bank. He started as a Floating Financial Services Advisor on March 4, 2013, at the bank and after 9 months came to Rappahannock as the full time Financial Services Advisor. From there he went to Warrenton as a Financial Services Advisor III, where he has been for the past 30 months. Toby just accepted the role of Bank Officer and Branch Manager in Rappahannock. He took Shery Cillo’s position, as Sherry is now Vice President, Branch Manager II overseeing the two branches in Warrenton.

“I am very excited to come back home and start the newest chapter of my life as Branch Manager in Rappahannock,” said Toby.

When you go through the doors at the bank, Toby always would have a smile on his face and would say hi to you. Really everyone at the bank has a smile on their face and would say hi and welcome you. A bank like that is worth coming back to. Mike Leake has taught his colleagues well over the years.

If you’re out and about be sure to stop by the bank and welcome him back.

Toby lives in Sperryville with his loving wife, Lora, and his four adorable children, Ben, Penelope, Alex and Bella.

Welcome back, Toby.

Sherry, congratulations on your new position.

Birthday wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to my daughter-in-law, Amber Clatterbuck, who celebrated her special day Friday, May 4. Also wishes go out to my son, Jonathan Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his day on Friday, May 11.

Charter night

Courtesy photo

A dressed-up crowd of 59 folks celebrated the Rappahannock Lions Club’s 60th anniversary on Charter Night April 26 at Narmada Winery. As part of the annual Charter Night event, observing the April 1958 creation of the service club, 17 Lions were presented with pins recognizing their years of service. Lions President Ross O’Donoghue presented the pins as Lions Secretary Jim Manwaring read off the names.

Recipients (and their years of service) were: Holly Pendleton, 45 years; Mike Mahoney, 30; Bob Darby, 25; Gary Settle, 20; Buck Payne, 20; Yogi Bear, 20; Bob Lander, 15; Martin Woodard, 10; Frank Raiter, 10; Bill Pumphrey, 10; Jim Manwaring, 10; Bill Gadino, 10; Dave Shiff, 5; Ross O’Donoghue, 5; Bud Meyer, 5; Kit Johnston, 5; and Paul Bush, 5.

Plant & bake sale

Hope on the Move Relay team is having a Bake Sale and Plant Sale at Quicke Mart this Saturday, May 12 starting at 8 a.m. For more information contact Karen Williams at 540-635-4673. The Relay for Life would also like to thank everyone that supported their Can Crush Cancer Drive past Saturday in Flint Hill.

CCLC news

Child Care Learning Center is looking for young teens from 13-15 years of age to fill their innovative grant-funded Counselor-in-Training (C.I.T.) camp. Applications are being collected now for young teens to practice leadership, learn valuable work experience, develop new skills, work as a team with CCLC staff and have fun helping kids learn through play. This new program was generously funded by a very supportive family that understands how important the teen years are for developing successful adults.

The CIT program provides a safe alternative to staying home alone while parents work, provides social opportunities and prepares young teens for future employment. This camp is at no cost to parents. Please call 540-675-3237 or come by CCLC as soon as possible to learn more and reserve your teen’s spot.

Congratulations

For I know the plans I have for you. Jeremiah 29:11

It’s not easy to raise children, be a wife, and try to finish college all the same time. But for Katherine Todd of Flint Hill, she did just that. This coming Saturday, May 12, she will graduate from Regent University in Virginia Beach with a Master of Education degree. Her husband Zach and son Xavier and daughter Trinity, her mom Betty, all of Flint Hill, and her father Curties from Rochelle, have supported her all the way and are very proud.

You would often see Katherine working at the Country Cafe. One amazing lady.

What a nice gift for Mother’s Day, to receive your diploma from college.

Congratulations Katherine!

Mother’s Day

This Sunday, May 13, is Mother’s Day, and although we celebrate it only once a year, we don’t need a special day to show our gratitude to our mothers. In 2018, let us all make sure that we take time from the hustle and bustle of our lives to thank the women who gave us life. Here is something I would like to share that comes from the lyricist Howard Johnson:

“M” is for the million things she gave me;

“O” means only that she’s growing old;

“T” is for the tears she shed to save me;

“H” is for her heart of purest gold;

“E” is for her eyes, with love-light shining,

“R” means right, and right she’ll always be.

Put them all together, they spell “Mother,” a word that means the world to me.

Remember how wonderful your mom was to you? Wouldn’t this be an excellent time to say, “I love you, Mom,” with a flower and goodies?

To salute our mothers and everything they accomplish on a daily basis for our families and community,

We have reached the 11th hour . . . and you still haven’t decided where you’re taking your mother for Mother’s Day? It’s for people like you that The Inn at Little Washington is holding a couple of special tables next Sunday. Give her the best meal of her lifetime. The Inn opens at 1 p.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. For reservations or additional information, contact their Reservations Department at 540-675-3800.

R.. H. Ballard shop has a lot of pretty things on sale for Mom this week, through Saturday May 12. Also don’t forget the Rappahannock Farmer’s Co-op, which has annuals and perennials and beautiful hanging baskets for sale, as well as vegetables of all kinds.

Happy Mother’s Day!