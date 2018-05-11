Weigh down your postal carrier

Saturday, May 12th, marks the 26th anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many, hunger.

So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to our local food pantries to provide food to people in Rappahannock County who need help.

Last year, we collected over 75 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. Over the course of its 25-year history, the drive has collected approximately 1.6 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2017, the Flint Hill Post Office collected a total of 213 pounds of food for the local Food Pantry.

The need for food donations is great. Currently, 49 million Americans — 1 in 6 — are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. More than 5 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.

Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox or bring to your local post office on Saturday, May 12th and your letter carrier will do the rest. Please help us in our fight to end hunger, as we celebrate our 26th anniversary year in America’s great day of giving.

Postal employees

Flint Hill, Amissville, Sperryville, and Washington