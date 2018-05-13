By John McCaslin

The youth group of Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville is wrapping up the impressive renovation of the tiny wooden building next door to the church, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind First Responders Building. Youth Pastor Randy Clark says it will be accessible 24/7 to all county law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel and provide coffee and refreshments, snacks and other food options, microwave ovens, a refrigerator, tables and chairs, and more — all supplied and kept stocked by the young church members.

“This is the youth giving back to the community,” explains Clark, who adds that the building’s interior will be decorated with police and fire memorabilia. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, May 18, at 7 p.m. during the church’s annual Bless the Badge honor service and dinner.