Anonymous by design

Dearest Anonymous,

Each year your name graces the list of fundraisers and giving events across the county. Your support and generous giving makes the difference for so many of the wonderful organizations in Rappahannock. By design, we never know who you are and as a result, your mailbox will not be filled with the numerous thank yous and letters of appreciation. So, I thought it only right to say thank you in a way that I hope you will see! Thank you anonymous! Whoever you may be!

Cheryl Toth
Kid Pan Alley

