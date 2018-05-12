Focus on real issues, not false accusations

I am very disturbed by the accusations of anti-Semitism aimed at Leslie Cockburn by the Virginia Republican party and amplified by the press. They are equating Leslie’s criticism of Israeli military actions and America’s support of them — including the support of the American Jewish community — with anti-Semitism.

This is not a new tactic. Leslie Cockburn is not anti-Semitic. She has reached out across the 5th District to all members of the diverse community — including Jews like me.

When the KKK fliers were distributed in Rappahannock County, Leslie came out with a strong condemnation and support of all who were feeling threatened and our Hate Has No Home Here campaign. When the violent white supremacist attacks occurred in Charlottesville, Leslie condemned them, including the threatening presence of white supremacists outside the Charlottesville synagogue during Shabbat services.

What I do find disturbing is Tom Garrett meeting with a leader of the white supremacist movement in his congressional office. I also find it disturbing that he never reached out when KKK fliers were dropped in our driveways. And I find it disturbing that the president of the United States speaks about “good people on both sides” after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the death of a protester after being run over by one of the white supremacists.

Leslie Cockburn’s commitment to working hard for the issues that affect all of us in the 5th such as health care, the environment, jobs, and education should be what we focus on. Her support on these issues is why she has my vote.

Kathryn K. Goldfarb

Washington