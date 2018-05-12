Meet Bandit, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Not to brag or anything but my breed of dog is known as the smartest in the world. I’m a Border Collie named Bandit. I am 2 years old and weigh about 45 pounds. Border Collies are a herding breed originally bred to herd sheep. I’m looking for a home without children and with active adults who appreciate my motivation and intelligence. Playing ball, Frisbee, walking or herding — you name it I want to do it or learn it. I’m good on a leash and trained to an invisible fence. So come on by; we can compare notes.

This past week, one of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.