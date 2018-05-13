An intimate afternoon was recently enjoyed in the company of an eclectic group of Rappahannock residents. In attendance were been here’s and come here’s; postal carriers, farmers, truck drivers, prominent attorneys, filmmakers, local political appointees, shopkeepers, pastors, nationally renowned political operatives and more, filling the spacious farm house of a well regarded Boston couple.
All came together with no pre-occasion fanfare to harken the event, no formal press contacted; simply an opportunity, in an informal, relaxed setting to meet a Culpeper man running for U.S. Senate.
Nick Freitas is a Republican Virginia House Delegate, a relatively young man, sporting piercing blue eyes, reminiscent of Paul Newman and an eloquent, silver-tongued carriage. A recent and trademark fiery speech regarding the Second Amendment on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates has garnered over 40 million internet views and counting.
He’s the father of three, a former special forces Green Beret, and was present with his lovely wife Tina. He spoke of his mission, his commitment to run for the Senate, his ideals and principles, and his Christianity. He had total command of the room, all silent as he spoke, his impassioned speech punctuated with frequent bursts of applause, and one could see heads nodding in appreciation and whispers of “He’s a true statesman, not a politician.”
According to Nick4Senate.com, he is a battle-tested, battle-ready constitutional conservative. He has been involved in the grassroots Republican movement since the age of 15. Endorsed by the National Association for Gun-rights, he maintains a 100 percent rating with the NRA and Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL). Nick is proudly endorsed by a host of politicians, including Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school. Following the tragic events of September 11th, he served two combat tours in the Middle East. He later became Director of Operations for a service-disabled, veteran-owned defense contractor. He is also currently serving his second term in the Virginia House, originally elected in 2015. He is a defender of the Right-to-Life movement and has sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution. He and his wife, Tina, and their three children live in Culpeper.
“I am first and foremost a Christian,” he says. “My dedication to the belief that we all have inherent value and are entitled to liberty and equality before the law is rooted in this worldview. Individual liberty, personal responsibility, respect for God and limited, constitutional government are not merely convenient political concepts, but essentials which are fundamental to our liberty, prosperity and security.”
On a more humorous note, during the question and answer session, he apologized to the audience, stating that according to his wife he has a tendency to perhaps go too in depth when discussing his political views. He smiled at her as she stood so supportive of him in the crowd, and shrugged sheepishly to peels of audience laughter saying he’s simply practicing his filibuster skills.
Memphis Holland is yet another example of the left-wing, Marxist, anti-Christian bigots who infest a certain portion of the population in Rapoahannock County. Holland dishonors his combat veteran father by his small-minded attack on Nick Freitas.
Freitas has his priorities straight….proudly proclaiming being a Christian before all else demonstrates the kind of man we need representing us in Washington. No doubt his combat experience reinforced his Christian faith. I bet Holland would being kissing a Muslim’s behind if there was one running?
I watched Nick’s video several times. He gave those liberal swamp creatures in Richmond hell! Freitas is exactly right on the Second Ammendment & spoke truth to the House of Delagates.
As a former paratrooper assigned to 11th SFG(A), I have nothing but respect for any soldier who earns the Special Forces tab & the Combat Infantry Badge. To say Nick Freitas dishonored the service of any American veteran is despicable & disgraceful. I’ve never met Nick, but I know the kind of man he is. He can be trusted to fight for us & win.
I can’t wait to vote for him !
De Oppresso Libre !
Ms Holland’s points are clearly made and crucial to our understanding of governance. Citizens must understand that each of us deserves candidates whose agendas are based on rule of law, the right to vote, the right to worship or not worship. Foreign policy, domestic issues are not solved by “lovely wives” or resemblance to movie stars. Our Commonwealth deserves candidates whose respect for Constitutional government takes priority over personal opinions and beliefs. We’ll decide who’s able, according to our assessment of candidates and their policies.
I read with discomfort Chris Green’s Sperryville column piece on candidate Nick Freitas’ recent visit to a home in Boston.
Green has done a grave disservice to the candidate, the GOP platform, and all citizens who care about real solutions to challenging issues facing our country. The third paragraph reads like a Yente’s description of a suitable match on a dating app. The candidate himself dishonors all my father fought for in the Battle of the Bulge, WWII, by stating, “I am first and foremost a Christian…”
He’s running for office. Tell me what he plans to do about homeless veterans, children going to bed hungry, tariffs that will affect our farmers, a lack of workers to handle construction, horse-related industries and agriculture, and the lack of international markets where Virginia businesses can effectively compete with other countries for economic freedom. Tell me how our citizens who have high insurance deductibles will be treated at hospitals that have exorbitant rates; tell me how one illness will not bankrupt them.
Being a Christian does not answer these questions. We are selecting a candidate for public office who must be able to govern, in a government of, by, and for the people. We’re not voting for the color of the candidate’s eyes or his “lovely” wife. Those of us who care about all Americans are especially not voting for a candidate’s religion.
Green’s piece coming on the heels of the McCaslin piece on the debunked accusations of anti-semitism used in GOP propaganda against Democratic Congressional candidate, Leslie Cockburn, added more sound and fury about religion to a political conversation in which religion plays no role in how Rappahannock voters will be served by the officials they elect. Until statutes change, religion is none of our political business.
Members of our community are Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, Wiccan, atheist and agnostic. They all vote. And each deserves representation in government. I’m wondering if we realize how many of them vote because we have separation of church and state.
Rappahannock County residents have been coming together for years for the Taste of Rappahannock, Headwaters, Starfish, fire and rescue, The Benevolent Fund, and any number of other compassionate causes to help our neighbors in floods, tornadoes, emergencies and misfortunes, as well as in opportunities to grow and succeed in life, learning, and work. We don’t ask if someone is a Christian prior to inviting them to these events. And we haven’t asked their religion prior to inviting them to a political event.
Worship as you please. Take care of one another regardless. When it comes to those who will represent our wants and needs in government, cut through the smokescreens intended to play us for fools and distract us from what really matters: making factual and well-informed decisions about who will best be able to get the job done.
Memphis Holland
Huntly, VA