An intimate afternoon was recently enjoyed in the company of an eclectic group of Rappahannock residents. In attendance were been here’s and come here’s; postal carriers, farmers, truck drivers, prominent attorneys, filmmakers, local political appointees, shopkeepers, pastors, nationally renowned political operatives and more, filling the spacious farm house of a well regarded Boston couple.

All came together with no pre-occasion fanfare to harken the event, no formal press contacted; simply an opportunity, in an informal, relaxed setting to meet a Culpeper man running for U.S. Senate.

Nick Freitas is a Republican Virginia House Delegate, a relatively young man, sporting piercing blue eyes, reminiscent of Paul Newman and an eloquent, silver-tongued carriage. A recent and trademark fiery speech regarding the Second Amendment on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates has garnered over 40 million internet views and counting.

He’s the father of three, a former special forces Green Beret, and was present with his lovely wife Tina. He spoke of his mission, his commitment to run for the Senate, his ideals and principles, and his Christianity. He had total command of the room, all silent as he spoke, his impassioned speech punctuated with frequent bursts of applause, and one could see heads nodding in appreciation and whispers of “He’s a true statesman, not a politician.”

According to Nick4Senate.com, he is a battle-tested, battle-ready constitutional conservative. He has been involved in the grassroots Republican movement since the age of 15. Endorsed by the National Association for Gun-rights, he maintains a 100 percent rating with the NRA and Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL). Nick is proudly endorsed by a host of politicians, including Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school. Following the tragic events of September 11th, he served two combat tours in the Middle East. He later became Director of Operations for a service-disabled, veteran-owned defense contractor. He is also currently serving his second term in the Virginia House, originally elected in 2015. He is a defender of the Right-to-Life movement and has sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution. He and his wife, Tina, and their three children live in Culpeper.

“I am first and foremost a Christian,” he says. “My dedication to the belief that we all have inherent value and are entitled to liberty and equality before the law is rooted in this worldview. Individual liberty, personal responsibility, respect for God and limited, constitutional government are not merely convenient political concepts, but essentials which are fundamental to our liberty, prosperity and security.”

On a more humorous note, during the question and answer session, he apologized to the audience, stating that according to his wife he has a tendency to perhaps go too in depth when discussing his political views. He smiled at her as she stood so supportive of him in the crowd, and shrugged sheepishly to peels of audience laughter saying he’s simply practicing his filibuster skills.