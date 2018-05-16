Courthouse Row for May 17

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 5-12
Hampton
CWL Associates to Carolyn Beahm, Allan Greg Brame, Melissa J. Gates, Gregory S. Gates and Melissa J. Gates Living Trust, parcel of land, $50,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 18-74, 74A and 74B
Piedmont
Laurence Allen Jenkins and Sharon Gail Jenkins, husband and wife to Laurence Allen Jenkins, 0.79 acres, exempt from recording taxes per Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 27-9A
Rappahannock County
Ashby Stephen Berry and Annette L. Breed, husband and wife to Craig L. Levalley and Karen L. Keys Levalley, husband and wife, 18.2 acres, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-7D
Building Permits
Rappahannock County, Washington, replace HVAC, $4,995
Clarissa Dull and Forest Houston, Castleton, gas lines, $500
Medge Carter, Amissville, renewal, no cost
J. Clifford Miller, Sperryville, temporary use of a building, no cost
David Humm, repairs to roof, $35,000
George Scott, Woodville, generator install, $8,508
