Courthouse Row for May 17

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 5-12

Hampton

CWL Associates to Carolyn Beahm, Allan Greg Brame, Melissa J. Gates, Gregory S. Gates and Melissa J. Gates Living Trust, parcel of land, $50,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 18-74, 74A and 74B

Piedmont

Laurence Allen Jenkins and Sharon Gail Jenkins, husband and wife to Laurence Allen Jenkins, 0.79 acres, exempt from recording taxes per Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 27-9A

Rappahannock County

Ashby Stephen Berry and Annette L. Breed, husband and wife to Craig L. Levalley and Karen L. Keys Levalley, husband and wife, 18.2 acres, $425,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-7D

Building Permits

Rappahannock County, Washington, replace HVAC, $4,995

Clarissa Dull and Forest Houston, Castleton, gas lines, $500

Medge Carter, Amissville, renewal, no cost

J. Clifford Miller, Sperryville, temporary use of a building, no cost

David Humm, repairs to roof, $35,000

George Scott, Woodville, generator install, $8,508