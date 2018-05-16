Down Memory Lane for May 17

Dec. 20, 1990

The county school budget for fiscal year 1991-1992 will call for a reorganization of the central administration staff, including a new administrative position of Director of Support Services, which will be responsible for the school bus fleet and for building maintenance and repairs.

School Superintendent David Gangel asked for and received School Board approval of the reorganization at its meeting last week. He said the administrative expansion will not cause an increase in spending, because most of the funds for the position can be shifted when transportation supervisor Allie Huff retires at the end of the school year.

The rest of the proposed salary can be covered by Chapter I funding from the Federal government, Dr. Gangel said, by making the new Director of Support Services also responsible for preparing reports for that program, which covers three of the remedial labs at the elementary school.

No members of the Board of Supervisors turned up for the official opening of the county dog pound last Friday at 1 p.m. at the county landfill, however county officials, animal lovers and a few homeless canines applauded the occasion anyway.

County Administrator John McCarthy was on hand, as well as representatives of the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League and the shelter’s operator, Tracey Clark of Woodville.

The county had been paying $6 a day to keep dogs in a private kennel in Fauquier County. Mr. McCarthy said it now costs about 75 cents a day to feed a dog, so the pound won’t kill the dogs as long as there is space to keep them. There are eight kennels with runs at the pound, and six of them were occupied Friday.

Besides the kennels and runs there are two small storage rooms at the pound. One of these will be used for euthanasia and treating sick dogs, Mrs. Clark said.

Mrs. Clark’s salary as the part-time animal shelter manager is being picked up by the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League, a private, non-profit community group that depends on donations and fundraisers.

March 4, 1998

“It’s a situation of trying to get more services and products to the community that as a stand alone community bank we would not be able to deliver,” said John R. Conry, Jr., executive vice president and CEO of Rappahannock National Bank, of the bank’s agreement to join Union Bankshares Corporation.

The agreement provides for a tax-free exchange of 158,209 shares of UBSH common stock for each share of common stock of Rappahannock. There are currently 1,000 shares of RNB stockholders that translates to $6500 to $6,600 per share, he said. RNB has about 60 shareholders, he said.

The transaction will be subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities, the RNB stockholders and the customary closing conditions, but Conry said they expect the agreement will be finalized by the close of the second quarter, June 30.

RNB will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Union. G. William Beale, president and CEO of UBSH, said “Rappahannock is an established and profitable community bank and provides an opportunity for UBSH to extend its presence to the growing market located near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This area is poised for strong growth and RNB is well-positioned to be a beneficiary of that growth.”

The Rappahannock Library Board met last week and it was announced that the letters for the library sign are in and should be in place in the next two weeks.

Ed Barton, of the Friends of the Library, attended the meeting to report to the board about FOL matters and obtain information on board matters to report in FOL.

He proposed that the board consider the idea of asking the Rappahannock Historical Society to locate a visitor’s center and museum at the library. He said the idea makes a lot of sense because there is room for expansion at the library, the infrastructure is there already, services such as water and electric are in place and they have the funds to help with the project (considering the recent grant the RHS received). The board agreed to consider the idea for further exploration but did not approve or disapprove the idea.

Barton also notified the board that the FOL has some funds for library projects but the board needs to make proposals to them.