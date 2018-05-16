Meet Chex, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Gentle and sweet are words the RAWL people call me, along with my name, Chex. I am just 6 months old, weigh about 40 pounds (going to get a bit bigger, of course), and am a hound — probably a mix of coonhound and American foxhound. And I may have some July foxhound in me: that’s a sub-type of American foxhound. I’ve got the typical July longer coat for one thing. Despite what some people think hounds make wonderful pets and I will be no exception. We are very loyal, usually easy to housebreak, smart, great companions and easily trained.

This past week, zero of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.