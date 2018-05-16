School News for May 17

Lord Fairfax commencement, McCarthy salute

Lord Fairfax Community College held its 47th commencement exercises last Saturday. The Class of 2018 has 1,184 members, including 291 area high school students who earned associate degrees or certificates through the dual-enrollment program.

Courtesy photo

Prior to the commencement ceremony, the LFCC College Board conferred Medallions of Recognition to acknowledge community leadership, scholarship and service. Honorees included former longtime Rappahannock County Administrator John W. McCarthy III, senior advisor and director of strategic partnerships at the Piedmont Environmental Council and chair of the PATH Foundation Board of Directors.

PATH has been extremely supportive of the college’s mission in Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.

“Community college is a melting pot of people,” said commencement speaker Morgan Ryan, who earned her associate of arts and sciences degree with a communication specialization. “Community college students are all juggling hardships while going to college.”

She said hardships can come in varying forms and intensities. For Ryan, who hopes to become an English professor after being inspired by her own professors at Lord Fairfax, that hardship came when her boyfriend unexpectedly passed away on her fourth day of classes. The key to success is perseverance, she said.

“We’re conquerors, we’re fighters, and we did it,” Ryan said. (See sidebar below for the list of graduates)

Clinicals & cookies

By Brittnay Woolman

The last day of off-site clinicals is behind Rappahannock County High Schools Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) students, and they’ve been given quite the send-off.

The Heritage Hall senior center in Front Royal presented the CNA students with freshly baked cookies and gave them certificates, t-shirts — and job applications!

Green thumbs

By Anne Nenninger

Master gardener Bill Nenninger and local 4H coordinator Jennifer Kapsa presented first graders at Rappahannock County Elementary School with a Ready Set Grow Program with information on planting a garden, how plants grow, and helpful and harmful insects.

The students planted sunflower seeds in recycled milk cartons to take home. Also present were master gardeners Merrill Brown and Anne Nenninger.

Weber’s 5 goals!

The Wakefield Country Day Middle School Owls traveled to Culpeper for a challenging lacrosse game that was tied four different times following the first goal by Manoa Weber, who was assisted by Alexis Cross. However, Weber was nowhere near finished.

By Connie Reid

He would score again assisted by Jaden Johnson to lead 2-0 at the end of the first period. Culpeper LAX then scored two goals in the early part of the second period to tie the game. But Weber responded, earning a hat trick with another goal assisted by Maddox Lowe, but Culpeper countered with a goal to again tie the score. Alex Phillippe finished the scoring in the first half with a goal — assisted by Weber — to give the Owls a 4-3 lead at the half. Culpeper LAX evened the score again until Weber scored his fourth goal to take a 5-4 lead into the final period.

Culpeper LAX tied the score at 5-5, but eventually Weber struck the net again for his 5th goal, assisted by Lowe, to pull out a 6-5, hard fought victory.

— Mike Costello

Mount Vernon tour

Wakefield Country Day School kindergarteners had a fun and educational experience touring the home and farm of George and Martha Washington.

By Nikki Brady

While exploring the grounds of Mount Vernon in Alexandria, WCDS kindergarten classmates got an up close look at an important colonial resource: wool from sheep.

After the demonstration, students explored the 16-sided barn used to remove berries from wheat, an invention of George Washington’s.