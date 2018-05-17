The Rapp for May 17

Residency complete

By Roy Wood

“The culmination of almost a year’s effort: the finishing of forty paintings that were all started while on my Artist Residency in Shenandoah National Park in 2017,” observes Washington artist Kevin Adams, who can now take a well-deserved deep breath.

Adams this past week formally presented his beautiful painting, “Two Mile View Overlook,” to Shenandoah Superintendent Jennifer Flynn.

“It is now a part of the permanent collection of the Shenandoah National Park’s Artist Residency Program,” the artist notes, which is made possible by the joint efforts of the Shenandoah National Park Trust and the national park.

WJ open house

Courtesy photo

Walker Jones, PC, the widely respected law firm with offices in Washington and Warrenton, is holding an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 24th, at its new suite of offices at 257 Gay Street.

All residents are invited to meet Walker Jones’ partners and associates and enjoy some light refreshments. The new office is directly across the street from the Rappahannock County Courthouse.

“Our new location provides more space for closings and conferences as well as expands our staff and attorney presence here in Rappahannock County,” says Mike Brown, Washington manager of Walker Jones. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to our open house.”

Tuxedo time

The much anticipated RappCats Spring Tuxedo Party is this Sunday, May 20th, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mullany Art Studios in Flint Hill, adjacent to RappCats’ adoption shelter.

There will be refreshments and some cat-related art making, too.

Dress is “casual tuxedo” to honor several tuxedo cats living in the shelter, so if you’d like, please wear pearls, tux jackets, bow ties, or black and white t-shirts. Come as you are is fine, too. Tuxedo kitty t-shirts, designed by artist and RappCats Board of Directors member Candace Clough will also be available for purchase. More info: 540-987-6050.

Gary’s grads

The first new generation of Virginia State Police Troopers to graduate under the helm of Virginia State Police Superintendent and Rappahannock County native Gary T. Settle has received their diplomas.

This is Virginia’s 127th generation of troopers, 52 in all, who completed more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 subjects: firearms and defensive tactics, to crime scene investigation and crisis management. Eight months of intense training also included leadership, ethics, police professionalism, and cultural diversity courses.

The new class of troopers hails from every corner of Virginia, as well as West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

Promise pastor

Courtesy photo

Reverend Herbert Johnson has been recognized for his dedicated years to the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Ministers’ and Deacons’ Union, a non-profit auxiliary under the Baptist Association. Rev. Johnson joined the association in the 1980’s, serving as a 2nd Vice Moderator.

A father, grandfather and a great grandfather, Rev. Johnson has been pastoring for over 32 years, including for 17 years with the Promise Land Baptist Church in the town of Washington.

“Surely, this is a surprise,” said Rev. Johnson. “Thank God for this day and this recognition of years of service. I thank you all from the depth of my heart and I will always cherish this plaque. May God continue to bless us and may we continue to do what God has asked of us to do.”

The pastor resides in the community of Radiant in Madison County with his wife of 55 years, Martha Johnson. Besides tending to his flock and large family, he enjoys fishing.

Lion shopping

Distributions from the Shop Like a Lion feature that helps Rappahannock online shoppers support the county’s fire and rescue squads have passed the $10,000 mark.

On Wednesday, May 9, Rappahannock Lions Club Vice President Dave Shiff honored fellow Lion Dick Reidinger by presenting $500 to Chief Harold Beebout and President Geraldine Bailey during the monthly meeting of the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Reidinger, a Lion for 12 years and a member of the squad for 14, is recovering from a stroke at George Washington Hospital. His wife Judy is the squad’s assistant chief.

Because 4 percent of each online purchase from Amazon and Walmart made through Shop Like a Lion returns to the county, the Lions Club will distribute a total of $3,500 this year to all seven fire and rescue squads in Rappahannock.

Tavern recognition

Courtesy photo

Hats off to Debbie and Jim Donehey and the entire Griffin Tavern Family for being named one of the two Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Businesses of the Year.

Yes, Warren County, even though Griffin Tavern is firmly entrenched in Flint Hill.

Turns out the Doneheys are not only supportive of Warren County and active in its business community, many of the Tavern’s patronage hails from Front Royal and surrounding environs, attracted by Griffin’s fine food, atmosphere, and live music on weekends.

LOL

Every Friday a staff member of Virginia Sen. Mark Warner sends the media a summary of the senator’s activities during the week. We couldn’t agree more with the headline of this past week’s summary: “Warner Weekly Wrap-up: Call Your Mother.”