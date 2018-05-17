Washington column for May 17

Keep me safe til the storm passes by

Photo by Veronika Benson

Til the storm passes over, til the thunder sounds no more

Til the clouds roll forever from the sky

Hold me fast, let me stand in the Harris Hollow of Thy hand

Keep me safe til the storm passes by

In Harris Hollow, like other portions of the county, there was considerable damage from Monday evening’s storm, with roads flooded and trees downed.

But be not afraid, an angel appeared after the storm in Washington, spreading her wings in the ethereal golden light following the disturbance.

Truth be told about the angel, she appeared with a gathering of locals and out-of- town visitors taking part in a fashion shoot event hosted by Sally Anne Andrews, owner of Le Fay Cottage on Christmas Tree Lane. The photo shoot took place in Sally Anne’s backyard, where the angel materialized.

Relay for Life

Let’s not forget our annual Relay for Life “Rounding up a Cure” this coming weekend, May 19th, at Rappahannock County Elementary School. From 2 p.m to 5 p.m. there will be music by D J Cavito Mix Master Antonio Florez; 2:30 p.m. survivors walk; 3 p.m. Steve Foster and his Amazing Grace; 4:45 p.m. bus pull, following with Bobby G and his band will be playing at 5:30 p.m.; there’s a Luminaria Ceremony at 8:45 p.m. The Relay ends at 10 p.m.

Hope to see you there for all the fun! And remember, cancer never sleeps.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Pat Grigsby. She will celebrate her day on Monday, May 28.

Condolences

My condolences go out to Mary and Tommy Wayland of Flint Hill on the loss of their son, Thomas Edward “Eddie” Wayland, Jr., 53, of Front Royal. Eddie passed away Sunday, May 13, at the Warren Memorial Hospital of a massive heart attack.

Eddie grew up in Rappahannock and was a 1983 graduate of Rappahannock County High School. He was the owner of All American Painting and Home Repair.

He was always a happy person, with a smile on his face; when he would see you out and about, he always would speak.

Mary and Tommy, his wings were ready, your hearts were not. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but always remember that love leaves a memory no one can ever take away. Someone so special as Eddie can never be forgotten. Although it’s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow.

Words fall short of expressing the sorrow I am feeling for you and your family. May God’s grace give you strength during this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by Sammy L. Campbell. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Eddie Wayland Funeral Account, at City National Bank, 600 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. 22630.

Have a wonderful week!