Why did the cows cross the road?

Three cows jumped their fence and crossed Ben Venue Road to stake a claim to greener grass, which called into action Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Leilani Stanley and Ben Venue resident Bob Mann — equipped respectively with a walking cane and leaf rake, two of the more ingenuous cow herding tools — to round them up and steer them home. “Holy cow!” remarked Bob, once the animals were safely back in their own pasture.
