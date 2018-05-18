Food Pantry gala to remember

By Staff/Contributed May 18, 2018 Photos 0
By Chris Green

Virginia gentleman John Anderson on Saturday evening hosted another memorable Food Pantry fundraiser at his prized Jessamine Hill. Guests dined on delicious food, wine and libations donated by various Rappahannock County establishments, while treated to performances by the musical group Henry and operatic voices of Matheny and Matt Brooks.

Raffle tickets were plucked from a bucket by St. Peter Catholic Church Father Horace “Tuck” Grinnell, and true to his signature generosity host John Anderson — the lucky ticket holder for dinner for two at The Inn at Little Washington — immediately asked for another ticket to be drawn, and to her total surprise Eve Brooks’ name rang out to cheers from the crowd.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4710 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*