Food Pantry gala to remember

By Chris Green

Virginia gentleman John Anderson on Saturday evening hosted another memorable Food Pantry fundraiser at his prized Jessamine Hill. Guests dined on delicious food, wine and libations donated by various Rappahannock County establishments, while treated to performances by the musical group Henry and operatic voices of Matheny and Matt Brooks.

Raffle tickets were plucked from a bucket by St. Peter Catholic Church Father Horace “Tuck” Grinnell, and true to his signature generosity host John Anderson — the lucky ticket holder for dinner for two at The Inn at Little Washington — immediately asked for another ticket to be drawn, and to her total surprise Eve Brooks’ name rang out to cheers from the crowd.