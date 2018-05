Photo by Denise Chandler

This curious black bear didn’t find any picnic baskets to rummage through while lumbering around the Fodderstack property of Donald and Denise Chandler, but bird seed is always a flavorful second option, especially when provided a choice of dispensers.

Observed Denise: “He had a one-track mind and all the horn blowing and pot banging was just hohum to him! Stayed 30 minutes. One of my best country memories ever.”