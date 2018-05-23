Courthouse Row for May 24

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 13-18
Hampton
Cheryl Fletcher, sole surviving tenant of Bryant A. Fletcher, II and Cheryl Fletcher, husband and wife as tenants by the entirely, and as sole heir at law of Bryant A. Fletcher, II to OWB Reo LLC, parcel 38(2.0 acres) and 39 (8.12 acres), $50,000, special warranty, tax map 28-38
Hawthorne
Charles Shipman and Kelli Shipman, husband and wife, to Barbara Scheide, 16.4915 acres, $756,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 54-4
Barbara Scheide to Horse Power Helps Farm Incorporated, 16.4915 acres, deed of gift, tax map 54-4
Piedmont
Suzanne Polkowske to Paul Kirchman and Dabney Kirchman, husband and wife, 21.303 acres, $385,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-103
Rappahannock County
William Magee, trustee of the William and Monica Faye Magee Revocable Living Trust to Charles Wesley Mullins III and Jamie Lynn Mullins, husband and wife, 8.700493 aces, $339,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 32-71
Stonewall
Ruth A. Garretson and Jonathon B. Garretson, wife and husband to Karen Eachus, 0.452 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-11A
Building Permits
Elizabeth Verville, Boston, inground pool, $75,000
Maria Goebert, Amissville, residential pavilion, $80,000
Robert Guitteau, Sperryville, dwelling, $120,000
David Lockman, Flint Hill, electric wiring, $2,500
Bryce and Lisa Petty, Woodville, inground pool, $75,000
Rocky and Shannon Grimsley, Castleton, deck, $5,000
Roy Pullen, Sperryville, electric disconnect, $1,800
Don Loock, Amissville, demo existing dwelling, no cost
Susan Ascher and Paul Kalb, Woodville, detached garage, $10,000
Jeffrey and Marji Nicodemus, Amissville, dwelling, $50,000
Sarah Brown, Washington, electric service, $1,400
Sherry McBrayer, Huntly, generator, $3,000
Amissville VFD, Amissville, carnival, no cost
Kevin Ricker, Chester Gap, electric services, no cost
Be the first to comment