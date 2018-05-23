Courthouse Row for May 24

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 13-18

Hampton

Cheryl Fletcher, sole surviving tenant of Bryant A. Fletcher, II and Cheryl Fletcher, husband and wife as tenants by the entirely, and as sole heir at law of Bryant A. Fletcher, II to OWB Reo LLC, parcel 38(2.0 acres) and 39 (8.12 acres), $50,000, special warranty, tax map 28-38

Hawthorne

Charles Shipman and Kelli Shipman, husband and wife, to Barbara Scheide, 16.4915 acres, $756,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 54-4

Barbara Scheide to Horse Power Helps Farm Incorporated, 16.4915 acres, deed of gift, tax map 54-4

Piedmont

Suzanne Polkowske to Paul Kirchman and Dabney Kirchman, husband and wife, 21.303 acres, $385,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-103

Rappahannock County

William Magee, trustee of the William and Monica Faye Magee Revocable Living Trust to Charles Wesley Mullins III and Jamie Lynn Mullins, husband and wife, 8.700493 aces, $339,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 32-71

Stonewall

Ruth A. Garretson and Jonathon B. Garretson, wife and husband to Karen Eachus, 0.452 acres, $250,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-11A

Building Permits

Elizabeth Verville, Boston, inground pool, $75,000

Maria Goebert, Amissville, residential pavilion, $80,000

Robert Guitteau, Sperryville, dwelling, $120,000

David Lockman, Flint Hill, electric wiring, $2,500

Bryce and Lisa Petty, Woodville, inground pool, $75,000

Rocky and Shannon Grimsley, Castleton, deck, $5,000

Roy Pullen, Sperryville, electric disconnect, $1,800

Don Loock, Amissville, demo existing dwelling, no cost

Susan Ascher and Paul Kalb, Woodville, detached garage, $10,000

Jeffrey and Marji Nicodemus, Amissville, dwelling, $50,000

Sarah Brown, Washington, electric service, $1,400

Sherry McBrayer, Huntly, generator, $3,000

Amissville VFD, Amissville, carnival, no cost

Kevin Ricker, Chester Gap, electric services, no cost