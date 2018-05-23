Fire and rescue calls for May 24

Tuesday, May 15
8:51 a.m. — Pickeral Ridge Lane, Sperryville, electrical fire, companies 1, 2 and 7
10:45 a.m. — Weaver Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
3:13 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, companies 5 and 7
3:20 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, smoke in area, company 1
Wednesday, May 16
7:11 a.m. — Fishhawk Pass, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
3:05 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
Thursday, May 17
2:37 a.m. — Porter Street, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
6:57 a.m. — Brinkley Lane, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 3, 5 and 7
11:31 a.m. — Moon Road, Sperryville, unconscious person, companies 1 and 7
2:05 p.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9
6:17 p.m. — Ashby Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
8:03 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 9
Friday, May 18
6:35 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:43 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
11:11 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Saturday, May 19
9:35 a.m. — Piedmont Avenue, Washington, smoke in area, company 1
12:01 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, general illness, companies 1, 5 and 7
10:12 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
11:27 p.m. — Jericho Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
11:29 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 5 and 7
Sunday, May 20
11:15 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
11:18 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
1:07 p.m. — Grandview Road, Washington, unconscious person, companies 1 and 7
5:50 p.m. — Lee Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
7:31 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Monday, May 21
12:20 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
1:24 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9
3:21 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, structure Fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
10:08 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, chest pain, company 7
Tuesday, May 22
4:22 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
