Test the tick first

As someone who has been diagnosed with Lyme Disease several times, I applaud John McCaslin’s excellent reporting of controversies surrounding initial treatment strategies for tick-borne illnesses.

I would like to muddy the waters even further by suggesting my own preferred approach, namely refraining from treating at all until the offending tick has undergone DNA analysis at a specialty lab for any infections it may carry. Of course, the sticking point here is that you must be in possession of the tick.

I use the Laboratory of Medical Zoology at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Check it out at Tickreport.com. The telephone number is 413-545-1057.

Clay Fulghum

Washington