The Rapp for May 24

Fourth Estate Friday

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the fourth Friday of May is already upon us.

Fourth (Estate) Friday, this newspaper’s monthly invitation to readers to join us for coffee, constructive criticism and story ideas, is 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, May 25) at Country Cafe on Main Street in Washington. Rappahannock News staffers will be there to buy your coffee and hear your thoughts.

Questions? Email editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.

Repower REC

Saying it’s time for Rappahannock Electric Co-op members to take back control of and restore democracy to their cooperative, newly organized leaders of “Repower REC” are inviting Rappahannock County residents to a much-anticipated community forum to be held this evening (Thursday, May 24) at 7 p.m.. at the Little Washington Theatre.

Grand opening

Hazel River Arts & Antiques and Hazel River Healing Arts Retreat Center will celebrate a grand opening of its arts and wellness space on Saturday at the former Ginger Hill Antiques on Route 211 near Washington.

Artisan Trail

Looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend that doesn’t entail entering the megalopolis?

Look no further than Rappahannock County wineries, restaurants, galleries, studios, shops and a nursery, all of which will welcome you with exhibitions, workshops, entertainment, dining, tastings and special offers on the widely popular Artisan Trail:

Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards: Bring a picnic and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with live music! Wine tastings only $5 per person. Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Magnolia Vineyards

On Saturday, sip wine while Maddi Mae serenades you with her guitar and sultry voice. Sunday, listen to Bryan Elijah Smith as he covers a wide array of genres. Music 2 to 5 p.m.

Narmada Winery

Live music from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday by Aubrey Driggers and Sunday by Doug Parks’ blues duo. Military personnel receive complimentary wine tastings all weekend. Food pairings, corn hole games and more! Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flint Hill

Griffin Tavern

Robbie Limon rocks the pub with his 70’s to 90’s covers so wear your dancing shoes Saturday night! Enjoy Sunday Brunch on the porch! Choose from our full food menu, beers on tap, and selection of Virginia wines. Brunch 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington

Eastwoods Nursery

Come see our Japanese Maples, Ginkgoes and dwarf conifers. Spring is a fabulous time to see the colors of the maples. Hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Little Washington Winery

Learn all about wine in Wine Bootcamp on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn to pair and appreciate flavors in The Triple Threat Challenge: Chocolate Cheese & Wine on Sunday 2:30 to 4 pm. Register online: littlewashingtonwinery.com/rsvppage.htm

Wine Loves Chocolate

Learn about the world of emerging South African Wines in a Saturday class from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Celtic Consort

Renowned Celtic musicians Linn Barnes and Allison Hampton will perform their much-acclaimed “Spring Celtic Consort” this Saturday, May 26, at 4 p.m., at Castleton.

Joined by WETA television and radio personality Robert Aubry Davis and musicians Joseph Cunliffe, wind instrumentalist, and Steve Bloom, world-renowned percussionist, the Castleton in Performance (CiP) concert series welcomes back the Washington-area duet, who will perform music from 16th-century France, Celtic Ireland, Scotland, and Galician Spain, as well as John Hurt’s Mississippi Blues and the Consort’s own compositions.

Courtesy photo

Several Rappahannock actors will be featured in the premier dramatization of English 19th-century poet John Keats’ La Belle Dame Sans Merci, created and scored by Barnes. Other players will include locals Judge David and Edie Tatel, Bill Walton and Al Regnery.

Davis and famed D.C. based actor and CiP alum John Lescault will be featured reading poetry celebrating the glories of the spring season in Ireland, England, and America.

The Celtic Consort has been described by The Washington Post as “a Washington institution. With a musical partnership spanning four decades, the Barnes and Hampton Celtic Consort offers a rare combination of styles and instrumentation.

Tickets for this CiP concert range from $20 to $40, and the performance will be held in the Theatre House at Castleton. Call Connie Payne at 540-937-3454 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to purchase tickets.

Lost treasures

The hunt for lost cinematic treasure will take place again this year at the Library of Congress campus in Culpeper.

Scholars, archivists and film enthusiasts will pool their collective expertise to find clues that will lead to the identification of unidentified, under-identified or misidentified silent and early sound films at the seventh annual “Mostly Lost” workshop. This free event begins with an opening reception the evening of Wednesday, June 13, and continues through Saturday, June 16.

And get this: during the screenings, attendees are encouraged to talk in the theater, calling out names of actors, locations, car models, production companies or anything else they recognize about each film. All genres of films will be shown, including comedies, dramas and actuality films.

Of the 180 titles screened at the workshop in 2017, 52 films — 29 percent — were identified during the event. Register by May 31 at mostlylost7.eventbrite.com.