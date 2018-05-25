78 degree ‘death trap’

Please remind our citizens about leaving dogs in parked cars. I just left the Rappahannock Library [last Wednesday, May 16], where Dave [Shaffer, library director] allows well-behaved dogs to come inside. My car temperature gauge read 78 degrees, and I was parked in the shade under a thick cloud cover.

Parked cars are death traps for dogs: On a 78-degree day the temperature inside a parked car can soar to 100 degrees in just minutes; and on a 90-degree day the interior temperature can reach as high as 109 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

Barry M. Fletcher

Huntly

Editor’s note: The writer enclosed a photograph of the car with the dog inside, which was forwarded to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.