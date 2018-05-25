A fairy you say?

What appeared in the garden of Le Fay Cottage on Christmas Tree Lane following the terrific storm last week [Washington Column, May 17] was actually a Fairy, not an Angel.

Easy mistake to make if you’re not paying attention.

Dennis Kelly

Amissville

Editor’s note: Given the timing of the apparition, what with the preceding storms and the dangerous ones to follow, we stand by our opinion that this beautiful figure with wings was indeed an angel and not an imaginary fairy that is lumped in the category of pixies, elves and leprechauns.