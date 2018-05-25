Drought buster

Rest assured, the drought has ended. Day after day — after day after day — of steady rainfall brought much needed rainfall, as in many inches, to Rappahannock County, where flood warnings were in effect through last Saturday. Much of the county endured five straight days of substantial rainfall, which made venturing across this suspension bridge over a swift-moving North Fork of the Thornton River behind Pen Druid Brewing a rush in and of itself.
About Staff/Contributed 4725 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment