Drought buster

Photo by John McCaslin

Rest assured, the drought has ended. Day after day — after day after day — of steady rainfall brought much needed rainfall, as in many inches, to Rappahannock County, where flood warnings were in effect through last Saturday. Much of the county endured five straight days of substantial rainfall, which made venturing across this suspension bridge over a swift-moving North Fork of the Thornton River behind Pen Druid Brewing a rush in and of itself.