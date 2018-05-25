Going for gold

Thank you Gail [Swift] for highlighting the high score achieved along the Thornton River [“Clean Sweep: Thornton scores 11 out of 12” in water quality study, May 17].

Can you provide some detail on how to hit 12?

Kerry Sutten

Sperryville

Editor’s note: As owner of Before & After, Sutten in April spearheaded the volunteer clean-up of the Sperryville stretch of the Thornton River, removing bed frames, car seats, iron pipes, machine parts, metal supports, steel cables, baby strollers, and more than 30 bags of trash.