Happy Camper(s)

By John McCaslin May 25, 2018
By John McCaslin
Happy Camper Equipment Co. officially opened its doors in Sperryville last Saturday with a festive cutting of the ribbon. The store offers all manner of camping and outdoor merchandise, from must-have batteries, compasses, and trail guides to backpacks, clothing, even bricks of hunting soap. Owner Robert Archer even designed his own “Cabin Vibes” chair, displayed here with some of the store’s other unique offerings.

As part of Saturday’s ribbon ceremony, attended by dozens of well-wishers, Archer — seen here listening to remarks by an appropriately costumed Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood — donated 100 percent of proceeds from his “Welcome to Sperryville” T-shirts to the Sperryville Volunteer Fire & Rescue squads.

