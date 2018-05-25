May showers bring May flowers

Somehow, between all the heavy downpours of late, Rappahannock County Garden Club members (from left) Katie Burney, Lindy Klaus and Anne-Marie Stacey planted flower boxes at the Rappahannock County Courthouse complex. “They finished just as the rain came down,” said Anne Nenninger. The Garden Club has provided flowers for county government buildings for many years.
