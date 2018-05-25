Mini horses for WCDS . . .

Last Friday, Mini Whinny Therapy Horses of Sperryville visited the young students at Wakefield Country Day School.

By Lisa Ramey

Under the guidance of volunteers Sally Kelley (left) and Sally Petty (right), the young children pet, brushed, and read to the two gentle mini horses, Fiona and Lily.

. . . big horses for Belle Meade

By Valerie Amster

Several Belle Meade equestrian students and their teacher Alex Forte participated in the recent Bull Run Hunt Hunter Pace in Madison. The Belle Meade team of riders placed 5th in the Junior Division.