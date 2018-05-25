On the count of three . . .

By Holly Jenkins

Hats off to organizers of the annual Relay for Life, held Saturday at Rappahannock County Elementary School in honor of those who have battled cancer. Participants were treated to a full day of events and entertainment, not the least being the Bus Pull.

Gold’s Gym returned to defend their title as bus pull champions, squaring off against the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office (seen here pulling the bus). It was a close competition with Gold’s Gym (posing here) pulling the bus barely a few feet further with a l distance of 129 feet. Great job to both teams — accomplished in the rain, no less — as well as everybody else who came out to raise money for the Relay for Life.