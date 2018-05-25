Courtesy photo

Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new first responders building, which provides space for Rappahannock County law enforcement and fire & rescue personnel to recharge their batteries with complimentary cups of coffee and snacks.

Rappahannock Sheriff Connie S. Compton and Sperryville Fire Chief Richie Burke are seen here officially dedicating “The Samuel Center for First Responders,” which was created by the church’s Youth Group. “Thank you to Reynolds Church and the youth for thinking of us,” said Compton. On Friday night the church held its annual Bless the Badge dinner and service.