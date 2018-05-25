The Samuel Center for First Responders

By Staff/Contributed May 25, 2018 Photos 0
Courtesy photo

Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new first responders building, which provides space for Rappahannock County law enforcement and fire & rescue personnel to recharge their batteries with complimentary cups of coffee and snacks.

Rappahannock Sheriff Connie S. Compton and Sperryville Fire Chief Richie Burke are seen here officially dedicating “The Samuel Center for First Responders,” which was created by the church’s Youth Group. “Thank you to Reynolds Church and the youth for thinking of us,” said Compton. On Friday night the church held its annual Bless the Badge dinner and service.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4729 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*