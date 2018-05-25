Washington column for May 25

Personal memories from 1965 . . .

May has always been my favorite month. Warm weather, flowers blooming, the smell of fresh-cut grass and longer days — and so many good memories. As a child, going to the Sperryville School, I remember every May Mrs. Mary Quaintance, school principal, and Mrs. Lucy Kilby, seventh-grade teacher, were very busy with the May Day Health Festival. Before you could take part in the festival, the students had to have dental check-ups and corrections of the teeth had to be made to qualify for entry.

Rappahannock News File photo

This day was set aside for the whole school to enjoy, and it was a day that I always looked forward to. The school would put on a skit, and the actors were costumed. Families, friends and students filled the auditorium. The best part was seeing the king and queen and the court of honor walk down the aisle of the auditorium to take their seats in front of the stage.

These were sweet memories of 53 years ago.

Gid Brown Homecoming

Mark your calendar for Homecoming Day at Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church on Sunday, June 3, starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served after the morning service. Pastor John K. Burke Jr. will be preaching the morning service and for the afternoon, Jimmy Shelton. Special singing and nursery will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 540-937-4944.

Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible school is just around the corner: Trinity Episcopal, the Methodist churches and Washington Baptist Church are all getting ready for theirs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 16-20, at Washington Baptist Church. The theme this year is “Carried by God.” With God all things are possible, Matthew 19:26.

Ages Pre-K to 6th grade; teenage and adult volunteers are welcome too. They will be learning about Noah and the Ark, Moses and the Red Sea, Jonah and the big fish, and Jesus walking on the water. There will be a lesson each day through an original drama performed by the WBC Drama Club.

Each day: Bible lesson, worship, music crafts, recreation and snacks.

This is a cooperative program involving numerous local churches. For more information, call 540- 675-3716 or email contactus@trinwash.org.

Anniversaries/birthdays

James and Jean Shaw celebrated their anniversary on Monday, May 21. May you both keep this alive and cherish one another for many, many more years to come. Happy belated anniversary..

Wedding anniversary wishes go out to Steven and Judy Alther of Washington. They will celebrate their special day on Wednesday, May 30.

Belated birthday wishes go out to my grandson, Trey Singleton, who celebrated his special day on May 1, and Roman Slade Nicolas Clatterbuck celebrated his on Wednesday, May 23. Also wishes go out to my grandson, John-Michael Fox, who will celebrate his special day on Friday, May 25.

Bogo sale

Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop will hold a Bogo Sale on Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. For that day only they have extended their hours. Firehouse Treasures Thrift is located at 10 Firehouse Lane in Washington. The normal hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m .to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Be sure to stop by and check out the sale. For more information, call 540-827-9383 or 540-675-1245.

A day to remember

As summer approaches, Memorial Day often provides a day off where families can get together for a picnic. But this day has been set aside for a very special reason. It is to honor those who have given their lives for this country or who are now serving to protect our freedoms.

Let’s take time on May 28 and raise the flag high and pause in prayer to say “Thank you!” for the free life we’re living. We should feel proud every day for our beautiful flag and for the great fortune we have to be Americans. I hope everyone has a safe and “Happy Memorial Day” weekend!

Speaking of safe . . .

The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force this week ticketing all motorists that are violating traffic laws in Virginia. Make sure when you get in your vehicle, buckle up before driving off, watch the speed limit. The happy outcome will be, we won’t have to pay up.

Be safe and have a wonderful Memorial Day.