Incumbent Tom Garrett drops reelection bid for 5th District seat

Photo by John McCaslin

What has been a bizarre several days politically speaking for Republican Rep. Tom Garrett ended with a stunning announcement Sunday afternoon when Rappahannock County’s representative in the U.S. Congress declared that he was an alcoholic and would not seek re-election in November.

In a video statement, the freshman congressman, who faced a strong challenger in Rappahannock County Democrat Leslie Cockburn, said instead of campaigning for a second term he needed to concentrate on his personal health and his family.

“This is because life is about priorities and values, and for the most part, I am proud of mine,” Garrett said. “But there is one area where I haven’t been honest. The tragedy is any person, Republican, Democrat or Independent, who has known me for any period of times, knows two things: I am a good man and I am an alcoholic.

“This is the hardest statement I have ever made publicly made, by far. It is also the truth.”

The lawmaker’s announcement follows the abrupt resignation this week of his chief of staff, leading to speculation that his office and campaign were in turmoil.

Politico reported that Garrett even threatened to drop out of the 2018 race. The congressman, however, quickly called a Capitol Hill news conference to insist his hat was still in the ring.

Several anonymous former staffers of Garrett later alleged that the congressman and his wife had forced them to undertake personal errands for the couple, from chauffeuring their children to caring for their dog.

Garrett called the latest accusations “half-truths and whole lies, driven more by Republicans than Democrats.”

By dropping out of the race, the 46-year-old Garrett becomes the 48th Republican to either retire in 2018 or not seek reelection. Cockburn, a former journalist who only recently won the nomination to face the Republican, has raised more campaign money than her former opponent, even though the 5th congressional district heavily favors Republicans.

The 5th Congressional District Republican Committee will now have to choose a new candidate to face Cockburn, selecting from a pool of state senators, delegates and businessmen.

A supporter of Cockburn told the Rappahannock News on Saturday evening that her campaign actually preferred that Garrett remain in the race, as he was seen as a weaker candidate compared to potential Republicans office seekers waiting in the wings.

Garrett, even in the end, did not consider himself as weak.

“Not for fear of losing,” he said into the camera, “today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection. Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be. My devotion to the ideals and beliefs in America has not wavered, but my commitment to be the best husband, father and friend means addressing the only truth I’ve been heretofore unwilling to tell.

“God has blessed America and he’s blessed me. I am not dying. I am starting anew. With work and dedication, great things can be done. This isn’t an ending for me or my values of service to my fellow man. It’s just a new beginning.”

Cockburn, who resides in Rappahannock County, was quoted this evening as saying that her thoughts are with the congressman and his family.