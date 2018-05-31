Clark Hollow Ramblings: New Minister for Rappahannock Charge

I think it is in Ecclesiastes where it talks about change and, “… a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens …”

Those of us who attend church at the United Methodist churches at Flint Hill, Willis Chapel and Sperryville, the Rappahannock Charge will be saying goodbye and Godspeed to our Pastor, the Rev. Sara Porter Keeling, at the end of June.

Pastor Sara has been our minister, shepherd and friend, since she and her family arrived on our shores in July 2011. Our two youngest grandchildren, Addison and Grace, have grown up with Sara and Shawn’s two youngest, Sage and Stone. And it just doesn’t seem possible, but Savannah, Shawn and Sara’s oldest, is headed off to college at George Mason University.

Pastor Sara will be taking the position of Senior Pastor at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Dale City. We wish only good things for Pastor Sara and her family, and we hope she will return to visit us as time and circumstances permit.

And we are pleased to announce that our new minister will be the Rev. Jessie Colwell, and she will begin her duties on July 1, 2018. Pastor Colwell’s most recent position has been as the Associate Pastor of Connect and Nurture at the Culpeper United Methodist Church. She has served in ministry for nine years and is an Ordained Elder in the Virginia Conference. She currently serves on the Board of Ordained Ministry, the Calling 21 Team, and the District Board of Ministry.

Rev. Colwell graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Psychology and a minor in Religious Studies. She graduated from Duke Divinity School where she earned her Master of Divinity degree.

Rev. Colwell and her husband, Nelson, and their son, Dean, will make their home in the Methodist Parsonage in Flint Hill. Welcome, Pastor Jessie and family. We look forward to meeting you and hearing the messages you have for us, as we continue our journeys of Faith.

Wet enough for you?

I don’t know how much rain the county has received, but I will tell you this: When I returned from the beach, I dumped out 3 inches that was in the rain gauge. Two days later, I poured out another 3.1 inches. My yard and garden are floating. I need my gum boots to even walk between the raised beds. On a positive note, the potatoes seem to love it, and are standing tall and proud. Some of the other plants, not so much.

I know there are a few flooded basements around and other problems with that much water. It is my hope for you and me that the sun will shine and that our wet problems will dry up and be forgotten. Linda and I watched four young foxes in the back field the other day when it stopped raining. I think they were trying to get out of the high, wet grass.

With all the rain we have had, maybe we can tramp around in the woods and mountains and find a morel or two to go with those fresh fish. I have always believed that God will provide, and if I need those mushrooms, I will find them. Until next time, keep your powder dry and your gum boots handy.