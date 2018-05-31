Courthouse Row for May 31

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office May 18-24

Hawthorne

Karol Adams and Michael Cornelius to Karol Adams, 16.3704 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 47-11A

Jackson

Mark B. Kadonoff and Laura M. Kadonoff to Mark B. Kadonoff and Laura M. Kadonoff, trustees of the Mark B. Kadonoff Revocable Trust and Laura M. Kadonoff and Mark B. Kadonoff, trustees of the Laura M. Kadonoff Revocable Trust Agreement, 31.5418 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation and other taxes under the Provisions code of VA, general warranty, tax map 32-7A

Rappahannock County Skyverge Estates

Ernest Enjetti and Pamela C. Enjetti, trustees under the Ernest Enjetti trust to Ernest Enjetti and Pamela C. Enjetti, husband and wife, lots 11B, 12A, 12B and 13B, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 1A-1-11B

Rappahannock County

James R. Paulson and Bonny D. Paulson, husband and wife to Timothy Guy Callahan and Aubrey E. Poe, husband and wife, lot 9 and lot 10, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-1-9

Rappahannock County/Culpeper County

James Michael Oliver and Patricia Grace Oliver to James D. Bailey and Christina V. Bailey, husband and wife, 24.9265 acres, $467,555, general warranty, tax map 57-1

Stonewall

Robert S. Matthews, III, and Deborah Thomas to Dagoberto Argueta and Maria M. Molina De Argueta, husband and wife, 1.2655acres $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-56

Wakefield

J P Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Sun Ok Mun, 2.3 acres, $84,150.00. deed bargain sale, tax map 1-44

Second Step Asset Management Company to Chancellor’s Rock Farm LLC, 2 tracts, $2,900,000.00, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 6-6

Building Permits

The Great Adventure LLC, Washington, addition, $60,000

Shane and Barrett Karr, Amissville, electric service, $2,800

Bill Cole, Castleton, temporary electric service, $1,500

Patrick and Meghan Hendy, Sperryville, demolition of dwelling, $50,000

Rapp. Invest LLC School, Washington, HVAC replacement, $30,000

Tommy W. Fahrnoy, Amissville, temporary service pole, $750

Bryce and Lisa Petty, Woodville, accessory pool building, $220,000

John D. Shire, Castleton, remodel kitchen, $95,000

Marion Weaver, Culpeper, generator install, $5,000

Kitty Damer, Huntly, inground pool, $31,983