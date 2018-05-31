Down Memory Lane for May 31

July 8, 1965

On Sunday, July 11, 1965 a service of Dedication will be held at Willis Chapel Methodist Church, Huntly, for the recently paid for church school rooms. Dr. Hugh M. Burleigh, Superintendent of the Charlottesville District of the Virginia Annual Conference, will preach at the worship service and will lead in the dedication service assisted by the Reverends A. D. Goodson and James B. Grimmer.

At 12:30 a covered dish dinner will be served on the church lawn for those who are sharing in this significant day in the life of Willis Chapel Church.

The congregation and friends will reassemble in the sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. for the afternoon service, which will launch revival services continuing each evening from Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker for the afternoon and subsequent evening services will be Rev. Goodson, who was minister of Willis Chapel as well as other churches of the Rappahannock Charge from 1955 through 1959. It was during his pastorate that the church school rooms were built. The Rappahannock Charge was Goodson’s first appointment after entering the ministry and he has since served at First Methodist Church, Charlottesville, and the Nelson Charge in and around Lovingston. He and his family have recently moved to Clarkesville to continue their ministry..

Over 150 people visited the first exhibition by the newly incorporated Rappahannock County Historical Society held over the Fourth of July weekend at the county library. The expressions of satisfaction were numerous and many were in a position to be real critics as their forebears were the makers of many of the exquisitely designed pieces ent in for exhibition.

The library on Sunday afternoon was like a well established antebellum spinning hall, where all phases of spinning and looming from raw fabrics ere to be seen. From the colonial type hoop-skirted Mrs. Jesse Ward to the giant Hitt loom, loaned by the Robert Johnsons, one got the idea that the Historical Society was starting out to do what they were organized to do. A lot of credit should be given to the exhibit committee and hostesses, but more to those dozen or more contributors who have had the foresight to preserve these now rare items of a very common craft practiced in every home a century ago.

May 6, 1998

At a special meeting on April 28, the county school board appointed Aline B. Johnson of Sperryville to fill the Piedmont District post that became vacant when Dennis Wingfield resigned April 1. The county will hold a special election later this year to fill the remainder of Wingfield’s term.

Johnson, a lifelong resident of the county, served as Sperryville Postmaster until her retirement in 1979. A county school basketball coach and substitute teacher, Johnson was also vocational education advisor for James Madison University, Lord Fairfax Community College, and RCHS. In addition, Johnson served two terms on the Rappahannock County Social Services Board and one term on the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Service Board. She is currently a member of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Human Rights Commission.

Commending both Johnson and Dorothy Butler, who also applied for the appointment, county school superintendent Dr. David Gangel commented. “It was a tough decision. They are both well-qualified and fine people.”

Citizens attending the special board meeting presented a petition and strongly supported Johnson’s candidacy. Said Johnson, “I’m very pleased I was chosen. I’ll strive to do my best (for the community) and for the children.”

Whatever happened to that Sperryville Emporium? Owners Lee and Martha Lou Hitt want everyone to know that their store is alive and well at its new location on Lee Highway.

After advertising the move far over a year at the old store, they are surprised many local people are still not aware that the store moved several miles west to where the Parkway Gift Shop was formerly located.

They carry a number of good quality brand names including Winters, Webb, Parker House, Kimball and Virginia House and they recently added a line of classic Amish furniture. The solid oak office furniture is far more durable than much of the laminated furniture found in most office supply stores, and on display are several new roll-top desks with retractable fronts that are designed to accommodate computers.

The Hitts take pride in the quality of their furniture and they said they try to please customers with their service as well. The Emporium’s policy of free delivery within a 200-mile radius will continue and many shoppers from Washington D. C., and Northern Virginia appreciate the quality of the merchandise and service and have returned to the store over the years to purchase more.