Fire and rescue calls for May 31

Tuesday, May 22

3:43 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7

Wednesday, May 23

1:33 a.m — Littlefield Lane, Boston, general illness, company 5

2:08 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

10:05 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

Thursday, May 24

8:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:40 a.m. — Hope Hill Road, Castleton, medical alarm, companies 3 and 5

9:54 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9

Friday, May 25

1:29 p.m. — Fire Run Lane, Huntly, injury, company 1

3:08 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

5:28 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:53 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9

Saturday, May 26

10:52 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, smoke in area, company 4

10:57 a.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

1:08 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7

2:28 p.m. — Little Long Mountain Road, Huntly, public service, company 4

3:18 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 4 and 9

9:27 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 3, 4 and 5

Sunday, May 27

1:35 a.m — Kelly Pond Lane, Amissville, seizure, company 3

2:47 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

9:06 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

Monday, May 28

12:34 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

3:58 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, 911 hang up, company 3

5:16 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

7:23 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 4

8:10 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, unconscious person, companies 1 and 4

Tuesday, May 29

6:50 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, wires down, companies 1, 4 and 9

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

