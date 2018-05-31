Fire and rescue calls for May 31

Tuesday, May 22
3:43 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7
Wednesday, May 23
1:33 a.m — Littlefield Lane, Boston, general illness, company 5
2:08 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
10:05 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
Thursday, May 24
8:34 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:40 a.m. — Hope Hill Road, Castleton, medical alarm, companies 3 and 5
9:54 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, injury, companies 1, 4 and 9
Friday, May 25
1:29 p.m. — Fire Run Lane, Huntly, injury, company 1
3:08 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:28 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:53 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9
Saturday, May 26
10:52 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, smoke in area, company 4
10:57 a.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
1:08 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7
2:28 p.m. — Little Long Mountain Road, Huntly, public service, company 4
3:18 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 4 and 9
9:27 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, brush fire, companies 3, 4 and 5
Sunday, May 27
1:35 a.m — Kelly Pond Lane, Amissville, seizure, company 3
2:47 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 4
9:06 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
Monday, May 28
12:34 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, public service, company 4
3:58 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, 911 hang up, company 3
5:16 p.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
7:23 p.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 4
8:10 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, unconscious person, companies 1 and 4
Tuesday, May 29
6:50 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, wires down, companies 1, 4 and 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment