The Rapp for May 31

Now hear this

According to Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey W. Curry, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors has received numerous complaints regarding disruptions in landline telephone service during inclement weather.

As of Tuesday, a county database revealed over 50 residents in Rappahannock with poor to no phone service, which reached a stage of being a public safety concern.

As a result, the Board has taken action by formally reaching out to CenturyLink, Verizon, the State Corporation Commission, Delegate Michael Webert and Senator Mark Obenshain. In response, the County Administrator’s office has received a request for additional information.

For those who have experienced disruptions in landline telephone service due to the recent prolonged rains or other weather events, please provide the County Administrator’s Office with the following information:

Name, address, phone number, telephone carrier, date disruption occurred (or started), duration of disruption, current status (is there an active problem?), and any additional information that is important.

Please email the information to Lauren May, who will compile data and prepare it for discussions with the referenced stakeholders: ldmay@rappahannockcountyva.gov

If email is not convenient, please stop by the County Administrator’s Office in Washington or call 540- 675-5330 (if your phone is working). Remember that the Administrator’s Office is now located at 3 Library Road.

Casting call

So you’ve spotted a giant rabbit, have you?

It’s no wonder. The RAAC Community Theatre will hold open auditions for the play “Harvey” this Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3, at the theatre at 310 Gay St in Washington; and on June 9 and 10 at the Washington Town Hall, 485 Gay St in Washington.

All four days will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Auditions will be readings from the script to fill the 11 roles.

In this very funny play, Elwood P. Dowd (played by Jimmy Stewart in the 1950 movie adaptation) claims to have a friend in the form of a six-and-a-half-foot tall rabbit. But he is the only one who sees it. Elwood’s social-climbing sister becomes increasingly annoyed and embarrassed and attempts to have him committed. At which time a comedy of errors ensues.

The Pulitzer Prize winning play, written by Mary Chase, debuted on Broadway in 1944.

RAAC Theatre Performance dates are scheduled for September 21, 22, and 23. For more information, contact Director Patty Hardee at pahardee@gmail.com or 540-675-2506.

Take Pete’s word

Take Pete Townshend of The Who’s word for it: “A master!”

Referring to two-time Grammy Winner Laurence Juber, who returns to the Little Washington Theatre for a rare performance this Saturday at 8 p.m. Reserved seating at $25 a ticket can be made in advance at LittleWashingtonTheatre.com.

Says Guitar Player Magazine of Juber: “The melodies, textures and harmonies he coaxes out of an acoustic guitar are absolutely spellbinding.”

The theatre is located at 291 Gay Street in Washington