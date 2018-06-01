A moving baccalaureate service

By Holly Jenkins

Special to the Rappahannock News

The 68th Annual Baccalaureate Service was held at Rappahannock County High School this past Sunday, May 27th.

Dave Naser, RCHS teacher and baccalaureate sponsor, began by addressing the audience and sharing a beautiful musical solo. Rev. Jeffrey Light of Novum Baptist Church, who served as masters of ceremonies, opened the service with the invocation.

Deacon of Washington Baptist Church Gary Aichele then took to the podium to explain the baccalaureate tradition, which started with Oxford University.

RCHS Senior Connor Culbertson led a scripture reading and joined fellow senior Caragh Heverly for a special musical presentation.

Next, Rev. James M. Kilby of First Baptist Church addressed the students with a moving sermon.

After a congregational hymn, former school board member Aline Johnson shared a special tribute to the graduating class.

With great anticipation, the lights in the auditorium were then dimmed and the seniors lit the candles of their chosen recipients, one by one, and formed a line that wrapped around the entire auditorium.

In closing, Reverend Jon Heddleston of Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church concluded the ceremony with a benediction.

Special thanks were given to everyone who participated in the special service, including Wendy Aichele, Minister of Music of Washington Baptist Church, for sharing her musical talent throughout the program. The event was followed by refreshments generously hosted by the Amissville Homemaker’s Association.