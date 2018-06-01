Cemetery needs preservation, maintenance help

The Sperryville Cemetery Committee is committed to preserving and maintaining the integrity and beauty of our lovely cemetery and the VFW Memorial that honors those that have served our great country.

Perpetual Care was not a requirement at the time of the purchase of a plot when the cemetery originated and sadly we find ourselves in need of funds for maintenance.

Your help is desperately needed. Please consider making a donation to the:

Sperryville Cemetery

PO Box 520

Sperryville, Va 22740

Sperryville Cemetery Committee

Sperryville