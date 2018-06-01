Lacking common sense

By Staff/Contributed June 1, 2018 Letters to the Editor

The room was packed with supporters at Wednesday evening’s hearing on the status of the Happy Camper sign. Everyone attending believed that this beautifully executed sign was an asset to the county, the town of Sperryville and to the business community in general. This sign, which in no way advertises Mr. [Robert] Archer’s business, is actually a generous gift from him to all of us.

The Zoning Board members (not all of them), however, decided to throw up roadblocks, even at one point suggesting that a way forward towards a variance might not be possible.

What I expected from these members was some constructive, common sense guidance to assist Mr. Archer. I hope they all went home and thought about their actions.

Richard Parsons
Sperryville

