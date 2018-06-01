Meetings and Notices for May 31

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation’s Summer Activity Schedule is here. Registration for Summer Activities is now open. Athletics: Little and Teen Tigers Karate, Recreation Gym — ages 6-15 years (free); Summer Youth Basketball Clinic — ages 6-15 years; Swim Lessons — ages 6 months to adults.

Summer Camps: Amazing 4 in 1 Robot, Buried Egyptian Treasure, Creative Engineering, Harry Potter Magic Science Camp, Impressionist Works and Culinary Art Camp, Little Tigers Karate Camps, Outdoor Camp at Verdun, Young Explorers Camp, Creative Expressions. Art Jam: Making Marks ages 1-5 years, Art Jam: Summer Sketchbooks ages 6-16 years. Art Jam: Zentangle workshop ages 8 years to seniors. Beginning Figure Drawing for Teens. Enrichment: AARP Smart Driver, American Girl Doll Book Club, Disaster Readiness and Safety for Kids/Teens, Up close & Personal, the Art of Street Photography, Moonlight Paddle Health and Wellness. Child and Babysitting Safety, CPR/AED & First Aid Training. Hot Hula Fitness, Strong By Zumba, Tai Chi, Transform Fitness, Zumba. Paws and Hoofs: Dog Obedience, Puppy Kindergarten, Agility Tracking, Obedience and Rally. Pony Riding, ages 4-12 years. For more information visit: www.CulpeperRecreation.com 540-727-3412. Like us on facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation

The Town of Washington’s Business Task Force meets at 7 p.m. at Town Hall on Wednesday, June 6. Members will select a chairman and a secretary and discuss goals and objectives. The meeting is open to the public and new members are welcome.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on June 12 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday June 14. The meeting will be held at the Town Hall at 485 Gay Street, Washington.

Virginia Cooperative Extension offers a workshop on how to use a pressure canner to can your summer vegetables from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. on June 19, at the Culpeper Extension Office, 101 S. West Street, Culpeper. The cost is $25 per person and the class size is limited to 8 person. Registration deadline is June 12. For more information, call 540-727-3435 or contact Becky Gartner at rebes13@vt.edu.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites all to attend the 2018 Vineyard meetings on Wednesday, June 27, at 11 a.m. the Rock Mills Vineyard, 743 Vineyard Lane, Rock Mills Road, Woodville. For more information, call 540-675-3619.

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is currently seeking contestants: Queen (ages 14-20), Junior Miss (ages 8-13), and Little Miss (ages 3-7) for the carnival to be held June 27-30. For tickets and information, contact Sandi at (540) 937-4218. Parade will be Thursday, June 28. Entries: contact J.B. at 540-937-4218.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites all to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled for June and July. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn at 2 p.m. For more information call 540-675-3616: Orchard schedule: June 13, The Farm at Sunnyside, 27 Sweetwater Lane, Washington; July 25, Graves Mountain Farm, Jimmy Graves, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria.

Hearthstone School Summer Camp (ages 3-12) will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 23-27 and again July 30-August 3 at the school. This camp includes storytelling, watercolor painting, beeswax sculpture, candlemaking, rhythmic movement and dance, felting, basketry, beadwork, paper making, drumming, baking, art from nature, nature walks, and plant dyeing of costumes. View full details and registration forms for upcoming camps at http://www.hearthstoneschool.org/camps.htm. Or call 540-987-9212. For scholarships and the Counselor-In-Training Program info email/call: artsandcraftscamp@yahoo.com, 540-987-8670 (Janet Kerig) or 540-675-1940 (Kitty Keyser).

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The next meeting will be on June 6. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Based in Amissville, Piedmont Softball Association (PSA) offers fastpitch softball for all girls ages 5 through 18 years old (born anytime in the years 1999-2011). Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Experienced players — as well as beginners — are welcome. Teams play games in Amissville and beyond. Tournament play is also offered. Details at www.piedmontsoftball.net

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.