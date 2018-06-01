Sense of pride in Sperryville

They always say that “the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” so I suppose that this may be my attempt at being that wheel.

I’ve become so boisterous as of late because of my unrelenting desire to defend and preserve the “Welcome to Sperryville” mural on Main Street.I cannot see any conceivable reason that such a work of art should be considered “offensive” to anyone, much less removed completely.

It has provided Sperryville with a sense of community pride which can only be beneficial. Businesses will have increased patronage and residents will take more pride in their homes and neighborhood. In a world where everyone is becoming increasingly divided, it’s always amazing to see people come together to help lift one another up, instead of tearing each other down.

Regardless of which district they live, I would like to encourage Rappahannock residents to email their Board of Supervisor member in support of the mural and help stand behind Mr. Archer and our little village of Sperryville.

Virginia Valentine

Sperryville