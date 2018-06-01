Washington column for May 31

CCLC Annual Garden Party

I hope that everyone had a great Memorial Day weekend. Although the weather wasn’t the best, it was still nice to be off from work, to relax and enjoy time with family and friends.

Photo by Michelle Almond

The Child Care Learning Center will hold its 5th Annual Garden Party at Mount Prospect in Little Washington on Saturday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. and the public is invited! This year’s fundraiser at Mount Prospect, with its historic home and newly renovated barn overlooking the town of Washington, is the perfect location for the Little House on the Prairie themed garden party. Enjoy delicious food and drinks, live and silent auctions, and community fellowship in support of Rappahannock County’s youngest citizens.

For more than 40 years The Child Care Learning Center, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided excellent early childhood programs to our community. The latest brain research supports the importance CCLC places on active learning, language development, and play for each age group, based on a nationally recognized and research-based curriculum and assessment system. CCLC is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). NAEYC administers the largest and most widely recognized national, voluntary, professionally sponsored accreditation system for all types of early childhood schools and child care centers.

CCLC’s mission is to provide fully accredited preschool, childcare, and after school programs for local children, at as low a cost to families as possible. CCLC serves all children, including children with disabilities, and offers scholarships for families who cannot afford full tuition. Attending the garden party is an excellent way to support CLLC and help ensure that the children in our community have access to high quality care and programming learning situations.

Tickets are $100 per person. Mount Prospect is located at 30 Mt. Prospect Lane, Washington. Tickets are limited. Please call 540- 675-3237 or email rappcclc@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.

Mountain View Marketing

Mountain View Marketing, based here in Washington, has been voted the Best of the Best Advertising Agency of Culpeper by the readers of the Culpeper Times for the past four years.

Liz Johnson, president and principal consultant of Mountain View Marketing, said “The Mountain View Marketing Team is truly honored and humbled by this award. We are dedicated to delivering excellent results for our clients and providing outstanding client service. It is very rewarding to everyone on the team to receive this recognition. We are most grateful to those who voted for us.”

Mountain View Marketing celebrated 15 years in business this year. They serve clients here in Rappahannock and throughout the Greater Piedmont and Northern Virginia. Services include strategic outreach planning, branding and rebranding, advertising, marketing, public relations, social media, websites, and videos and television commercials.

More information is available at mountainviewmarketingllc.com.

The Culpeper Times publishes the section that residents look for each year to see who is the community’s favorite. These winners have been chosen from the community as being the best of the best of what they do.

In addition to her work with Mountain View Marketing, Liz serves on the Board of Directors of RappCats and the Board of Directors of the Fauquier Chamber Women’s Business Council. She plays drums in her spare time. Liz resides in Harris Hollow, Washington.

New exhibition

Gay Street Gallery has a new exhibition opening on Saturday, June 16. Paintings will be on display by Freya Grand, Lotta Helleberg and Kevin H. Adams. Freya’s recent solo exhibition at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington D. C., was aptly titled “Minding the Landscape.”

Helleberg’s striking bound works currently focus on ordinary, insignificant, and sometimes unwanted plants. Adams, whose studio is adjacent to the Gallery, presents paintings of Cape Cod, his favorite place away from home in Rappahannock County.

Beverages and refreshments will be served during the reception from 4 to 7 p.m.